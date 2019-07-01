Local cricket round-up: Ashraf's seven wicket haul helps Rainhill to victory

Rainhill breezed past seaside hosts Lytham in a low scoring Liverpool Cricket Competition premier division clash on Saturday - taking their points total to 131 from 10 matches as the half-way stage of the 2019 season approaches.



The damage was inflicted by the visitors' bowling attack, particularly Quaiser Ashraf, who grabbed 7-22 from 15 overs which included five maidens.

He was supported by Anuj Dai (1-8) and Peter Kelly (1-16) as Lytham, batting second, were dismissed for a paltry 48 from 29 overs in reply to Rainhill's not too formidable-looking total of 115 all out.

But victory - and the 21 points accrued - will help the fifth-placed Victoria Place outfit to put any thoughts of relegation to the back of their minds.

Early season pacesetters Rainford lost for the second successive week in the first division and now find themselves in second spot - four points adrift of neighbours Newton-le-Willows.

Newton-le-Willows leap-frogged their title rivals following aconvi ncing six wicket win at Fleetwood Hesketh.

The Southport side, batting first, were dismissed for 124 after 47.4 overs in which Sam Guest claimed 5-44 and was well supported by Mike Walkden (2-13), Jamie Darbyshire (2-17) and Dominic Chambers (2-39).

Rainford's surprise home defeat came at the hands of struggling Sefton Park, producing arguably their poorest performance of the campaign.

Only Mark Potter (20) and Reece Kelly (12 n.o.) reached double figures as the hosts were shot out for a meagre 54 after taking first knock and could only watch in envy as Park cruised to 59-4 (Stephen Birkett (4-24).

It was also a bad day at the office for both St Helens Town and Sutton in the second division, neither making any real impact on the promotion front.

Town were crushed by six wickets at Southport Trinity after setting what appeared to be a respectable total of 178-8 (Craig Woods 88 and Ryan Donnelly 22).

But in reply the seasiders raced to 179-4 (Matthew Beilby 1-6, Liam Gaskell 1-16 and James Davies1-46).

Sutton suffered a similar fate at Norley Hall where the Wigan club earned victory by 20 runs.

The hosts, batting first, smashed 207 all out (Jamie Greener 5-64, Andrew Dodd 2-38, Andy Cowley 2-40, and Joseph Noctor 1-20) and despite an astonishing finale to the innings, Sutton were left cursing their shoddy start at the crease.

They looked dead and buried at 95-8 but tail-enders Andrew Dodd (55) and Cowley (44 n.o) threatened to put spanner in the works, only to fall just short of their target.

Results involving local second teams: Newton-le-Willows 235-5, Rainford 163 all out; Wavertree 227-7 declared, Rainhill 141-7 (draw); Highfield 200-5 declared, Sutton 69 all out; St Helens Town 185, Norley Hall 114.

Premier Division fixtures for Saturday involving local clubs: Rainhill v Orrell Red Triangle.

First division: Ainsdale v Rainford, Newton-le-Willows v Old Xavarians.

Second division: St Helens Town v Maghull, Sutton v Southport Trinity.

Second XI fixtures include: Maghull v Sutton, Rainford v Rainhill, Spring View v Newton-le-Willows, Burscough v St Helens Town.