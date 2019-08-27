Local cricket round-up: Ashraf inspires Rainhill to victory at Southport

Rainhill picked up 20 priceless points with victory in a low scoring Liverpool Cricket Competition encounter at Southport and Birkdale on Saturday.



It helped eighth-placed Rainhill to ease their worries of being dragged into the end-of-season relegation dogfight with four games remaining but they are not entirely out of the woods yet.

Both sides had a chance of winning a closely fought encounter, especially S&B, who had reached 117-3 in reply to the visitors' total of 147 all out before being dismissed for 139 - the last seven batsmen failing to reach double figures.

Quaiser Ashraf, coming on as first change, grabbed 6-46 from 22.1 overs and Peter Kelly weighed-in with 2-71.

Earlier, Ashraf had also impressed with the bat, contributing a valuable 26 aided by Reece Davies (31), Biley Baneryee (20), and Mike Rotheram (19).

In the first division, promotion-chasing Newton-le-Willows had a mixed weekend, winning and losing Bank Holiday fixtures - the second being brought forward from Saturday, September 21.

They lost Saturday's game at Highfield by one wicket despite the sterling efforts of Sam Guest who claimed 8-53 in the host's successful reply of 147-9.

But on Monday they returned to winning ways following a run feast against Old Xaverians at St Francis Xaviers School.

The home side, batting first, posted a challenging total of 227-9 declared but a superb 116 from Chris Chambers enabled Newton to reach a match-winning score of 228-5.

He was supported by Marc De Brabander, who hit 40 in a stand of 135, and Rameez Alam (43).

Rainford kept their promotion bid alive with a comfortable eight wicket success at Wavertree.

The home side, who batted first, were dismissed for 123 (John Dotters 6-38, Andrew Davies 3-50).

Dotters then smashed 54 not out and Dave Snellgrove carried his bat for 62 as the visitors reached 124-2.

Wigan still lead the table with 291 points followed by Newton (276), Rainford (272) and Highfield (268).

In the second division, St Helens Town are still in the hunt for runners-up spot following a nine wicket demolition of Parkfield Liscard at Ruskin Drive.

The visitors took first knock and were dismissed for 114 in 43.3 overs (James Davies 5-37, Phil Murgatroyd 2-19, Dave Gaskell 1-19, Matthew Fisher 1-12, Liam Gaskell 1-18).

In reply, Town stormed to 115-1 with Dave Gaskell (59) and Ryan Donnelly (39) both still at the crease when victory was secured.

Sutton were on the end of a 104 run home defeat at the hands of champions-elect Liverpool.

The Liverpudlians, batting first, were dismissed for 164 (Ben Scott 5-35, Rajiv Singh 4-38) but Sutton were never in the hunt and toppled to 60 all out.

Results involving second teams included: Newton 91, Highfield 91 (tie - 15 points each); Rainford 57, Old Xaverians 58-2; Sutton 48, Rainhill 49-0; Caldy 84 all out St Helens Town 86-4.

Fixtures for Saturday including local clubs - premier division: Rainhill v Leigh.

Division one: Newton-le-Willows v Rainford.

Division two: Caldy v Sutton, St Helens Town v Norley Hall.

Second XI fixtures feature: Maghull v Rainford, Old Xaverians v Newton, Rainford v Bootle, Sutton v Ainsdale, Southport Trinity v St Helens Town