Linzi Prescott to make Challenge Cup draw with Martin Offiah

Linzi Prescott - the widow of former St Helens full back Steve Prescott - and former Wigan and Widnes winger Martin Offiah will conduct the draw for the fifth round of the Coral Challenge Cup at Boxpark.



Boxpark will be the official fanzone for fans travelling to Wembley Stadium for Cup final day on August 24.

The draw will be held on Monday, April 1 (7pm), as the first four Betfred Super League clubs join this year’s competition – Hull Kingston Rovers, Leeds Rhinos, London Broncos and Salford Red Devils – alongside the winners of the 12 fourth round ties being played on the weekend of March 30-31.

It will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and supporters from across London and beyond are invited to attend the event to watch the draw as it happens.

The draw will be conducted by Offiah and Prescott.

Offiah became a Wembley icon in five Challenge Cup final appearances – four of them for Wigan, in which he won the Lance Todd Trophy twice and scored one of the all-time great Wembley tries, before he also played for London Broncos against Leeds in 1999. He was then chosen as one of the players immortalised in the Rugby League statue on the Wembley perimeter.

perimeter.

Linzi is trustee of The Steve Prescott Foundation and wife of the late Steve Prescott MBE, a Wembley winner with St Helens in 1996 and 1997.

Steve’s life will again be remembered at the 2019 Coral Challenge Cup final, with his son, Taylor delivering the match ball – the climax of what promises to be a gruelling cycling, dragon boat and running 900-mile journey from Perpignan, the home of the cup holders Catalans Dragons, in a repeat of the challenge undertaken by Steve and a select band of supporters a decade ago in 2009.