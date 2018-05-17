Lees recalled to Saints’ squad for Magic Weekend derby

Matty Lees is recalled to the Saints’ 19-man squad ahead of the Magic Weekend clash against neighbours Widnes Vikings at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

The 20-year-old forward, who has made five first team performance in his time at the Totally Wicked Stadium, replaces Kyle Amor.

The Cumbrian is missing the game due to picked up a one-match suspension following last Saturday’s win over Castleford.

Head coach Justin Holbrook will, therefore, select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 9. James Roby, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas,15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 23. Ben Barba.

Vikings’ boss Denis Betts will choose his 17 from: 1. Rhys Hanbury, 2. Stefan Marsh, 4. Charly Runciman, 5. Patrick Ah Van, 6. Joseph Mellor, 7. Thomas Gilmore, 10. Alex Gerrard, 12. Matt Whitley, 13. Hep Cahill, 15. Danny Craven, 16. Thomas Olbison, 17. Samuel Wilde, 19. Greg Burke, 20. Macgraff Leuluai, 21. Jordan Johnstone, 23. Danny Walker, 33. Aaron Heremaia, 36. Wellington Albert, 38. Jimmy Keinhorst.

The game, which will be screened live by Sky TV, kicks off at 3pm and the referee will be Liam Moore.

Tickets for the match are now available from the RFL only and on matchday.