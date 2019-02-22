Leeds' marquee signing Trent Merrin knows Saints boss 'loves to win'

St Helens face a stiff challenge tonight (Friday) when they lock horns with Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium - and the Headingley side's marquee signing Trent Merrin already knows what to expect.

The former Australian Test player, who has worked with Saints' boss Justin Holbrook at the Dragons in the past, told our sister newspaper the Yorkshire Evening Post: ''I know how passionate Justin is. He loves his rugby league and he loves to win.

''I expect he will be pumping the boys up to get them ready for this game.

“Saints have been a top team for the last few years and they hang in there for the whole game.

''They’ve got strike all across the field so we’ve done our homework on them, but our main focus is just on ourselves.

“We just need to carry on from where we left off last weekend.”

Merrin already feels at home in Super League, adding: ''I have been able to play the style of footy I enjoy, a bit off the cuff and being able to play a bit of second phase footy.

“At the start of the year we’ve played the top teams and that’s what you want to do, you want to test yourselves against the best.

“Saints are definitely one of those teams so it’s one I am definitely looking forward to. Getting a win last week, especially our first win for the year, we will get some confidence from that, but it is just a building block.

“We know the standard we can play at, it is just about finding that each week now and