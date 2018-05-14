Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Quarter-final TV schedule confirmed

All four Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Quarter-finals will be broadcast live on television starting with Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons on Sky Sports on Thursday, May 31 (7.35pm).

Betfred Super League Champions Leeds Rhinos will come head-to-head with the only remaining Betfred Championship side, Leigh Centurions in the second fixture to be shown live on Sky Sports on Friday, June 1 (7.35pm).

BBC Sport will broadcast two games over the weekend starting with Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors on Saturday, June 2 (2.30pm) and followed by St Helens against current Ladbrokes Challenge Cup holders, Hull FC on Sunday, June 3 (3.30pm).

The Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final draw will be conducted live on BBC Sport at the Totally Wicked Stadium following the conclusion of the St Helens v Hull FC fixture.

Confirmed Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Quarter-final schedule:

Thursday, May 31 – Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (7.35pm, Sky Sports)

Friday, June 1 – Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions (7.35pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday, June 2 – Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (2.30pm, BBC One)

Saturday, June 3 – St Helens v Hull FC (3.30pm, BBC Two)