Lachlan pens deal to join Saints

Saints have signed talented fullback Lachlan Coote from the NRL side North Queensland Cowboys.

The 28-year-old Grand Final winner has put pen to paper on a three-year contract and will link up with his new teammates in the off-season.

“My family and I are really excited to be moving to England,” Lachlan said. “It is a great opportunity to play for such a proud and successful club and I’m really looking forward to settling in and kicking off the 2019 season.”

Coote comes to the Totally Wicked Stadium with bags of experience and a winning mentality that has been proven in the NRL.

The Scottish international has played 166 times in the NRL after making his debut for Penrith in 2008.

He went on to make 83 appearances for the Panthers before he signed for Cowboys in 2014.

It was there that his skills and big game experience came to the fore.

He played a massive part in North Queensland’s run to the 2015 Grand Final and was integral in back-stopping them to a heart-stopping 17-16 Golden Point win over Brisbane Broncos.

The following year the Cowboys became World Champions and Coote scored in the 38-4 win over Leeds at Headingley.

“I’m really excited to have such a quality player coming to our club,” Saints Head Coach Justin Holbrook said. “He is an exciting player with a good kicking game and vision.

“He will suit our club perfectly.”

Coote played City Origin in 2012 and lined up for the Prime Minister’s XIII in their end-of-season match against Papua New Guinea.

He has also featured three times for Scotland.

Saints chairman Eamonn McManus added: “Lachlan is a proven top class full back or half back with a great all round game.

"He’s performed for years at the highest level and will also provide experience and leadership within an already strong Saints squad next season and beyond.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming him to the club.”