Knowles receives four-game suspension

Saints have suffered an early season blow with the four-match ban handed out to Morgan Knowles.

The suspension was imposed last night (Tuesday) by an RL Disciplinary Panel and means the Welsh international forward will miss Betfred Super League games against Huddersfield Giants (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Warrington Wolves (a) and Leeds Rhinos (h).

Knowles, who contested a Grade E dangerous throw charge on Catalans Dragons prop Thibaut Margalet during Saints 21-12 victory at the Stade Gilbert Brutus during the weekend, was also fined £500.

Meanwhile, Dragons’ Benjamin Jullien will serve a one-match ban for making dangerous contact in same match.