Knowles ‘good enough for England’

Saints loose forward Morgan Knowles is good enough to play for England in the near future, insists former Great Britain coach Brian Noble.

Knowles, 21 has been Wales’ stand-out performer at the World Cup, scoring their try in the 72-6 mauling by Fiji.

Noble, covering the southern hemisphere tournament with the BBC, said: “Knowles possesses the ability to play for England, moving forward. He has been that impressive.”

Players can switch between tier-one nations such as England and tier-two teams like Wales.

He added: “He’s had a great World Cup and he’s rattled a few cages while being the Welsh go-to player.”

Noble also believes the Great Britain and Ireland selectors should pick players from all four nations for the 2019 tour to New Zealand, with Knowles already a strong Welsh candidate.

“We should be selecting from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England for the tour,” said Noble, a former Great Britain head coach.

“Saying that, Morgan wears the Welsh shirt with honour and great respect and I’m pretty confident he’ll stay in those ranks.”

Morgan’s World Cup dreams - and that of St Helens team-mate Regan Grace - ended on a disappointing note when they were beaten 34-6 by an Ireland team which included Saints’ colleagues Kyle Amor and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

It was a dead rubber and both countries are now on their way home.