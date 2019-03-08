Kevin Naiqama wants to repay faith St Helens have in him

Kevin Naiqama didn't need to think twice when he was offered a chance to join St Helens - he snapped their hands off!



The 30-year-old Fiji captain, who admitted he had a yearning to play in Super League from a young age, arrived at the Totally Wicked Stadium on a three-year deal ,having scored 47 tries in 102 NRL appearances for Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers.

He told Love Rugby League:'' It was an easy decision to join the competition.

“I was coming off-contract in the NRL last year and there was the opportunity to come over here to compete in Super League, which I think is very strong and probably doesn’t get the credibility it deserves.

“It was a no-brainer for me. I’ve always had a deep desire to come and play here and relishing the opportunity.

''St Helens is a very proud and historic club and one that you hear about back in Australia, so I wanted to be a part of that.

“After getting to know the rest of the players, I’m glad I made that decision. They’ve obviously recruited me for a reason, and I want to go and repay the faith that they put in me.''

He added: “The coaching staff have been great so far. I couldn’t put anyone at fault and it has definitely helped me continue to grow as a player, which is what I wanted to do.

“My first focus is on doing my utmost for the club and helping us to be the best team that we can be.”