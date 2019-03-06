Kevin Naiqama returns to St Helens squad to face London

New boy Kevin Naiqama is back in Saints' 19-man squad ahead of Friday night's home game against the London Broncos.



The Fiji centre suffered concussion in the last home game against Leeds Rhinos, forcing him to sit out the subsequent win at Salford.

He replaces Matty Costello in the only change to coach Justin Holbrook's squad.

The 19 are: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote.