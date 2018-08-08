Justin Holbrook sticks with same St Helens side for Super 8s opener

No changes!





That's the message from head coach Justin Holbrook who, despite Saints' shock Challenge Cup exit against the Catalans Dragons

on Sunday, has placed his faith in the same 19-man squad ahead of Friday's clash with Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium.



The Aussie boss will select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy

Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty

Smith, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13.

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16.

Luke Thompson, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees,

23. Ben Barba, 30. Matty Costello.



Simon Woolford will choose his Giants' side from: 1. Jake Mamo, 2.

Jermaine McGillvary, 3. Leroy Cudjoe, 4. Jordan Turner, 6. Lee

Gaskell, 7. Danny Brough, 9. Kruise Leeming, 13. Ryan Hinchcliffe, 14.

Dale Ferguson, 15. Jordan Rankin, 16. Oliver Roberts, 17. Ukuma Ta’ai,

18. Paul Clough, 19. Daniel Smith, 21. Adam O’Brien, 22. Alex Mellor,

23. Darnell McIntosh, 27. Matty English, Suaia Matagi.



The referee is for the clash is Scott Mikalauskas.