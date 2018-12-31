Jonny Lomax 'living the dream' as he prepares for testimonial game

In his own words Jonny Lomax is 'living a dream' and in 2019 will be looking forward to what will be a special year which he will crown a decade of service as a Saints' player.

The 28-year-old has been granted a testimonial by the club and events will kick off with a home match against Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, January 19 (2pm).

Tickets are now available and every fan that secures a pass before match day will be entered into a draw to win Ben Barba’s final game-worn shirt!

The prices are: South Stand: £13 (adult), £11 (concession), £7 (junior) Hattons Solicitors West Stand: £11 (adult), £9 (concession), £6 (junior). Fans can buy their tickets by visiting the club offices, via 01744 455 052, or online. All details regarding hospitality for the game are also available from lomaxtestimonial@gmail.com.

Lomax, who has made 189 appearances for St Helens and scored 88 tries, said: "I’m still living my boyhood dream. During the journey that has been my career, there have been high and low points, and I am proud to be where I am now, something I wouldn’t have achieved without the unrelenting support of this club and its fans.

''I’d be thrilled if you want to join me in commemorating and celebrating 10 years.''

He broke into the first team squad in 2011 – after making his debut at Wakefield in 2009 – and made his selection a foregone conclusion for the rest of the season playing in the 2011 Grand Final.

Lightning quick off the mark and a great rugby league brain, his performances led him to be selected for the England Knights and then the full elite train-on squad.

Unfortunately, he missed out on the Four Nations with ankle ligament damage and another injury curtailed his chances in the 2012 Autumn international series.

In 2013, he made the full back position his own and immediately established himself as one of the best in the competition.

His last three campaigns have been dogged by injury but in 2016 he made a welcome return in an emotional home game against Leeds. The rest of the season saw him become the best full back in the competition and he was rewarded by playing four times for England.

In 2017 he played for England in the Rugby League World Cup.

Last season Lomax switched to stand-off and he was stellar, earning a call up to the England side once more for the 2018 Test series with New Zealand as well as the Super League Dream Team.