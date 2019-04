Jonny Lomax claims top points in Man of Steel voting as David Fifita leads the way

Wakefield Trinity's David Fifita is the new leader in the race for the end of season Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.



The 29-year-old Tongan international prop picked up a maximum three points in the round 10 clash against Wigan Warriors and leapfrogged Saints' hooker James Roby and Warrington half back Blake Austin, who didn't add to their previous week's total.

Leading contenders: Fifita 13, Roby and Austin 12, Danny Brough (Trinity) 11, Stefan Ratchford (Warrington)10, Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) 10, Paul McShane (Cas) 9, Liam Watts (Cas) 8, Lachlan Coote (Saints) 8, Danny McGuire (Hull KR) 7, George Williams (Wigan) 7, Jamie Shaul (Hull FC) 7, Josh Griffin(Hull) 7, Daryl Clark (Warrington) 7 Niall Evalds (Salford) 7.

Other Saints' players in the hunt: Jonny Lomax 5, Luke Thompson and Alex Walmsley 5, Morgan Knowles 4, Theo Fages 3, Dom Peyroux 2, Tommy Makinson 1.

(Round 10 votes are split from earlier in the season due to involvement in the Challenge Cup)

VOTING:

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

3pts – Jack Walker

2pts – Kallum Watkins

1pt – Jackson Hastings

Hull KR v London Broncos

3pts – Danny McGuire

2pts – Junior Vaivai

1pt – Jordan Abdull

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

3pts – Ukuma Ta’ai

2pts – Alex Mellor

1pt – Liam Watts

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

3pts – David Fifita

2pts – Danny Brough

1pt – Oliver Gildart

St Helens v Warrington Wolves

3pts – Jonny Lomax

2pts – Lachlan Coote

1pt – Alex Walmsley

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

3pts – Marc Sneyd

2pts – Sam Kasiano

1pt – Josh Griffin