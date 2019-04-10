Jon Wilkin and Paul Sculthorpe to make Challenge Cup draw

To mark the return of the Great Britain Rugby League Lions, former Saints and Great Britain internationals, Paul Sculthorpe and Jon Wilkin, will conduct the draw for the sixth round of the Coral Challenge Cup live on BBC News Channel’s Sportsday on Monday, April 15, from 6.30pm.



During his playing career, two-times Man of Steel winner and ex-St Helens captain Sculthorpe made 26 appearances for Great Britain Rugby League between 1997 and 2006.

No stranger to Challenge Cup accolades either, Sculthorpe has lifted the prestigious trophy on four occasions with St Helens in 2001, 2004, 2006 and 2008 - the latter the only one at Wembley Stadium.

BBC Sport Rugby League pundit and Toronto Wolfpack player Wilkin made six appearances for Great Britain Rugby League and was part of the international squad last time they played in 2007, defeating New Zealand in a 3-0 whitewash on home soil.

Another former St Helens skipper, Wilkin has won the Challenge Cup final four times in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008 - three of which were alongside Sculthorpe.

The remaining eight Super League clubs join this year's competition in round six, alongside the winners of the eight fifth round ties to be played this weekend.

From round six onwards, BBC will screen matches on BBC1 and BBC2 and Sky Sports will also select two fixtures to broadcast. All sixth-round ties will be played between May 9-12.

Tickets for the 2019 Coral Challenge Cup Final and 1895 Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 24 can be purchased by calling the Rugby League Ticket Office on 0844 856 1113 or by visiting rugby-league.com/tickets.