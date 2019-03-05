Joe Batchelor extends loan spell at York with 24-hour recall option

Joe Batchelor has extended his loan to York for the rest of the season, with St Helens having a 24-hour recall option.

The 24-year-old originally joined the Knights from Coventry Bears ahead of the 2017 season.

Batchelor was instrumental in the Knights side that won the League 1 title last year, scoring 23 tries in 27 appearances, which earned him a three-year deal with Super League side St Helens.

He has already spent the first month of the season on loan at York.

On extending Batchelor’s loan, Knights' coach James Ford said: “Joe is a good player with a great attitude, and I’m pleased he’s staying with us for a little longer.

“He brings an awful lot of energy and positivity to our environment.”