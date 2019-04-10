Jodie's divided loyalties ahead of Saints v Wolves showdown

Jodie Cunningham will have split loyalties when Saints and Warrington Wolves lock horns on Friday night in their top-of-the-table Betfred Super League showdown at the Totally Wicked Stadium.



The 27-year-old is joint skipper of St Helens Ladies but was raised in Warrington and became a fan of her home-town club as a youngster and has had a foot in both camps, so to speak.

She recalled during an appearance on the RL Back Chat TV show: ''I watched the Wolves as a kid and at the beginning of most seasons we were saying that it was going to be our championship year.

''It might still happen in 2019 but while Saints and Warrington are head and shoulders above the rest at the minute, things can easily change.

''I certainly won't be counting my chickens before they hatch for either side.''

Cunningham - an ambassador of the sport - is also excited about the Women's Super League which got under way at the weekend and in Saints' case with a 6-4 victory over Wigan Warriors at Robin Park.

The former Cardinal Newman High School pupil said: ''I think the sport is now getting the media coverage it deserves and the girls feel special at being under the spotlight which also helps drive-up standards.''

She went on: "Not so many years ago only die-hard supporters knew women's rugby league existed but more and more are now joining our ranks which is a great sign of what lies ahead."