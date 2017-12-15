Jammer: Walmsley should be a prime target for NRL clubs

Alex Walmsley’s current deal at the Totally Wicked Stadium expires at the end of the 2018 season but will the 27-year-old prop forward be heading for pastures new in 12 months’ time?

That is the burning question Saints’ fans are asking after the Dewsbury-born powerhouse forward enhanced his ever-growing reputation in the World Cup Down Under.

Walmsley joined Saints from Batley Bulldogs

He may or may not already had talks with St Helens boss Jason Holbrook on where is future lies but can the fact that his newly-born son, John Aticus, and his partner, Simone Clark, were in Australia during the global tournament have any bearing on it?

Maybe they are considering all options - whether to move to sunnier climes or remain loyal to the club which plucked Walmsley from the Rugby League backwaters and turned him into the most feared no. 8s in Super League

Fellow prop James Graham, who left Knowsley Road several years ago to pursue his career further in the NRL, is in no doubt about Walmsley’s ability to make an impact Down Under if he wishes to do so.

Graham said: “If I had to name one player that NRL recruiters should look at, it would have to be Alex.

James Graham has been one of the most successful British players to move to the Australian NRL and believes Saints Alex Walmsley would also be a hit Down Under

“He is a sensational talent and probably been the best front rower in Super League during the past two seasons before finally getting his deserved chance at international level.

“His carries and the size of him would cause plenty of headaches for any defensive line.

“He’s also a big boy, but he’s got a bit of pace. He brings energy and a lot of aggression to the defence, too.

“Anyone that watches him play can see that he’s a serious prospect.”

Saints’ fans to a man will be hoping to stays put.