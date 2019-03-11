James Roby set to return for St Helens' clash against Huddersfield Giants

Table-toppers Saints will be putting their 100 per cent start to the new Betfred Super League season on the line when they travel to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night.



It is likely to be a tougher examination of the leaders than originally expected a few weeks ago as on Friday the struggling West Yorkshire outfit earned a morale-boosting victory over Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium - their first triumph of the campaign.



It will give them a much-needed shot in arm and when top faces bottom it can often lead to a strange scenario in a stadium where the joint title favourites lost 24-16 in June 2017.



Saints' coach Justin Holbrook took the opportunity to rest workaholic skipper James Roby against the London Broncos on Friday as a precaution against a minor problem, but he will be back in the starting line-up this week.



At the same time his replacement Aaron Smith slotted nicely into the hooker role and in what was only his second match in club colours he gained valuable experience which will serve him well in the future.

LAST 10 MEETINGS



St Helens 12, Huddersfield 16 (SLS8-R1, 10/8/18)



St Helens 66, Huddersfield 4 (SLR12, 20/4/18)



Huddersfield 12, St Helens 26 (SLR3, 23/2/18)



St Helens 40, Huddersfield 16 (SLS8-R6, 15/9/17)



Huddersfield 24, St Helens 16 (SLR16, 16/6/17)



St Helens 14, Huddersfield 14 (SLR8, 7/4/17)



Huddersfield 18, St Helens 34 (SLR22, 17/7/16)



Huddersfield 48, St Helens 20 (SLR15, 22/5/16)



(at St James' Park, Newcastle)



St Helens 30, Huddersfield 16 (SLR1, 5/2/16)



St Helens 22, Huddersfield 28 (SLS8-R3, 20/8/15)





SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY



Huddersfield won 12



St Helens won 36 (includes wins in 2009 and 2010 play-offs) and one draw



Huddersfield highest score: 48-20 (MW, 2016) (widest margin: 40-4, a, 2013)



St Helens highest score: 68-18 (h, 1998) (widest margin: 66-4, h, 2018)

The match will be screened live Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm.

