James Roby set to make St Helens return

Justin Holbrook has named his 19-man squad for the Betfred Super League round six match against Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith's Stadium on Thursday (kick off 7:45pm).

The head coach has made just one change to his squad with Aaron Smith, who impressed in the win over London Broncos, retaining his place in the squad but skipper and first choice hooker James Roby returns. James Bentley drops out.

Holbrook will select his 17 from:1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3.Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12.Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16.Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 23. Lachlan Coote.