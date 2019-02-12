James Roby is early leader as Man of Steel round two voting points revealed

St Helens hooker James Roby is the early Man of Steel leader after he gained another three points after round two voting was revealed.

The three point winners in the round two games were:

HULL FC VS CASTLEFORD: JAMIE SHAUL

WARRINGTON VS HULL KR: MIKE COOPER

WIGAN VS LEEDS: GEORGE WILLIAMS

CATALANS VS HUDDERSFIELD: MATT WHITLEY

SALFORD VS LONDON: JACKSON HASTINGS

WAKEFIELD VS ST HELENS: JAMES ROBY

2 Points went to: Paul McShane, Harvey Livett, Sean O’Loughlin, Michael McIlorum, Kris Welham and Jacob Miller

1 Point went to: Jake Trueman, Stefan Ratchford, Thomas Leuluai, Brayden Wiliame, Niall Evalds and Tom Johnstone

THE LEADER BOARD:

1. James Roby (6 points)

2. Niall Evalds (4 points)

3. Stefan Ratchford (4 points)

4. Paul McShane (4 points)

5. Mike Cooper (3 points)

6. Mitch Garbutt (3 points)

7. Jackson Hastings (3 points)

8. Jamie Shaul (3 points)

9. Alex Walker (3 points)

10. Liam Watts (3 points)

11. Matt Whitley (3 points)

12. George Williams (3 points)