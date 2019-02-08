James Bentley included in St Helens squad to face Wakefield Trinity

James Bentley is included in the Saints' squad for Sunday's game at Wakefield Trinity.



The 22-year-old back rower, a past winner of the Championship Young Player of the Year when at Bradford, replaces fellow forward Jack Ashworth, who continues to get game-time with Leigh Centurions.

Head coach Justin Holbrook will select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote.

Chris Chester will choose his 17 from: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Danny Brough, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.

Saints will have to be wary of their West Yorkshire rivals who will be desperate to bounce back after their shock loss to newly- promoted London Broncos

It was a performance which coach Chester described as their poorest since he joined the club, saying: “I’m extremely disappointed. It’s probably the worst performance since I’ve been involved here."

St Helens picked up two impressive points in the opening game of the season against Wigan, new signing Kevin Naiqama scored the first try of the 2019 Super League season; Joseph Paulo and Lachlan Coote also made their debuts.