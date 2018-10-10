Injury rules Richardson out of England Knights tour

Danny Richardson - Saints’ talented half back - has been forced to withdraw from the England Knights’ squad for the forthcoming trip to Papua New Guinea because of injury.

The 22-year-old, who finished as the top points scorer in Super League during the 2018 season, suffered a groin tear in last week’s game against Warrington Wolves.

Richardson, who landed 147 goals, seven drop goals and scored half a dozen tries in 34 appearances, said: “I’m gutted that I won’t get the chance to represent the Knights in PNG.

“It has been a crazy year for me with plenty of ups and downs but it is important I get myself right for pre-season.

“I want to continue to work hard and improve for next year.

“I’d like to thank the fans for their support; it means a great deal to me and the players here.”