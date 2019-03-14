Huddersfield star Lee Gaskell aiming for bragging rights over former club St Helens

Old boy Lee Gaskell will be relishing the chance to lower the colours of his home town club St Helens but insists that two points on offer are the biggest motivation.





The 28-year-old Huddersfield Giants half back started his career at Saints Helens where he made 43 appearances and scored 12 tries before having a loan spell at Salford and eventually moving to Huddersfield via Bradford Bulls.



He told the Giants' website:''It’s always great to play against one of your former clubs.



''I still live in the town and I know a lot of fans and players so it’s always good to get a win against them and getting the bragging rights. At the end of day, it’s just two points for us and it’ll be a tough challenge.”



The squad is on a high after a tremendous performance to beat Wigan last Friday night, and Gaskell believes that that kind of showing was coming after a disappointing start to the season and a big morale boost in the camp.



“It was massive. It gives everyone that boost that we all needed – in the first four rounds we were disappointed with the results, but we showed some effort and desire and we were able to show a good performance against a good Wigan side on their own patch.



“We knew it would only be a matter of time before we picked up a win and we started our year off and it was good to get it against the Champions.”



A very different challenge faces the Claret and Gold this week, however, with the unbeaten League Leaders coming to town. The stand-off is under no illusions about what it will take to get a win in front of the Sky cameras.



“They’ve been the best side in Super League over the last two years so it’s going to be tough. If we’re not on our game, they can easily turn us over. We’re going to have to have an 80 minute performance to get the win but we’re confident of getting a result.”



Gaskell and the squad are feeling the benefits of a first Super League win of 2019, however, and insists everyone is excited to carry on the good work.



“Everyone’s buzzing, everyone’s looking forward to coming to training. When you’ve been on a bad run, it’s tough to keep up your positivity but we’ve been picking each other up.



“Now there is an extra buzz about the place and everyone’s enjoying playing their Rugby. It’s been a long time coming but we’re hoping now to kick on.”