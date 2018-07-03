Holbrook urges players to maintain standards against Widnes

Saints may be perched at the summit of Super League and neighbours Widnes Vikings occupying the bottom rung of the ladder but head coach Justin Holbrook will be taking nothing for granted when the two sides clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

Holbrook insisted: “We have to make sure we don’t drop our game because if we do we will be in serious trouble,”

He added:’’We have just to continue the way we are playing at this moment in time and hope the results go our way.

“Widnes have been a solid team all year but on occasions have not got the results they deserve and gave Hull a run for their money at the weekend, only losing by a few points.”

St Helens, who will be seeking their ninth successive Super League victory, may be forced to make changes due to an on-going knee problem facing Aussie full back Ben Barba and a head knock suffered by fellow Antipodean Ryan Morgan in last week’s 34-30 home victory over Wakefield Trinity.

There is also a question mark over the fitness of Tommy Makinson, who picked up a bump on his knee in the same match, but Holbrook will not make a decision on the availability of all three players until later in the week.

If Barba is ruled out, Saints will still have one or two other options, including moving Jonny Lomax to full back and paving the way for either Matty Smith or Theo Fages to partner Danny Richardson.