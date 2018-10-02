Holbrook’s pride at Saints’ magnificent seven in Dream Team

Saints have joined Wigan Warriors in providing the most players in the Super League Dream Team since the event was inaugurated during the first season of summer rugby.

The Wigan team of 2001 featured seven stars in the Dream Team - Kris Kadlinski, Steve Renouf, Brett Dallas, Adrian Lam, Terry O’Connor, David Furner and Andy Farrell - and now Saints have matched their neighbours’ feat this week by their own magnificent seven of Ben Barba, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Danny Richardson, Luke Thompson, James Roby and Jonny Lomax

Head coach Justin Holbrook said: “It is the kind of recognition the boys deserved and is something of which the club can take great pride and satisfaction.”

Skipper James Roby - appearing in the Dream Team for the sixth time, said: “It’s brilliant to have seven players chosen and is a reflection on how we have played this year, both as a team and individuals.

“Now all we want to do is to continue the way we are playing and hopefully get the right results.”

Scrum half Danny Richardson - making his Dream Team debut - said: “It’s a massive achievement for me and one of which I am extremely proud.

“The lads have worked hard this year and I believe there are other team-mates who could so easily have joined us in the Dream Team.”

He added: “The coaching staff, too, should take some of the credit for what we have achieved.”

Former forward Matty Ashurst, who spent time as a Saints’ player before they moved to Langtree Park in 2012 (now renamed the Totally Wicked Stadium), also clinched a spot in the Dream Team, representing his current club, Wakefield Trinity.