Holbrook: Roby is ‘ideal’ captain

James Roby is the ideal player to take Saints forward into a new season, head coach Justin Holbrook insisted yesterday.

Announcing the 32-year-old hooker as his new captain, Holbrook said: “Robes is the perfect fit for our club.

“I’m really pleased for James. He deserves the honour and if he didn’t accept it now he may run out of time.”

The former Blackbrook youngster, who has spent his entire Super League career at home town club St Helens, takes over from fellow long-serving team-mate Jon Wilkin.

Holbrook said: “I wish to place on record my appreciation for the fantastic job Jon has done as captain during the past few years.

“He is a busy man but always puts the club first. He will have limited game time this season so I wanted our captain to be involved in all major fixtures and James fits the bill.”

Roby said: “It is a great honour and privilege, as well as a dream, to captain my home town club and I will give it my best shot.”

The one-club man will lead the side for the first time on Friday night when Saints entertain Leigh Centurions in a friendly.

Squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3, Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 21. Jack Ashworth, 22. Jake Spedding, 23. Ben Barba, 24. James Bentley, 30. Mathew Costello.

Leigh squad: 1. Craig Hall, 2. Matty Dawson, 3. Ben Crooks, 4. Peter Mata’utia, 6. Ben Reynolds, 7. Drew Hutchison, 8. Paterika Vaivai, 9. Daniel Mortimer, 10. Jamie Acton, 11. Kevin Larroyer, 12. Bodene Thompson, 13. Harrison Hansen, 14. Liam Hood, 15. Jordan Thompson, 16. Larne Patrick, 17. Kyle Lovett, 18. Nathan Mason, 19. Jack Owens, 20. Greg Richards, 21. Nick Gregson, 23. Jonah Cunningham, 24. Jack Blagbrough, 25. Ilias Bergal, 26. Jordan Dezaria.

Tickets are now on sale for the game with the Hattons Solicitors West and South Stands open for home fans. The East will be open for Leigh supporters.