Holbrook names St Helens squad for Castleford cup clash

Saints have named an unchanged 19-man squad for Saturday’s mouth-watering Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round tie at Castleford.

Head coach Justin Holbrook will select his final 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 23. Ben Barba.

Daryl Powell will choose his Tigers 17 from: 2. Greg Minikin, 3. Jake Webster, 4. Michael Shenton, 6. Jamie Ellis, 8. Junior Moors, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 11. Oliver Holmes, 12. Mike McMeeken, 13. Adam Milner, 14. Nathan Massey, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 16. Joe Wardle, 17. Alex Foster, 18. Matt Cook, 19. Gladwin Springer, 21. Jake Trueman, 24. Jy Hitchcox, 32. Liam Watts.

Holbrook said: “We’ve been playing well throughout the year, which helps to build confident, but the reality of the situation that on Saturday we have to come out and perform again to the best of our ability.

“We want to do well in the competition and this will be our first test. Some people may say we would have preferred an easier start but to reach Wembley - and then win the trophy - you have to face the best whatever round it is to be successful.”

Castleford will be without key half back Luke Gale who recently underwent surgery on his knee cap but Holbrook insisted his absence would not affect the way Saints approached the tie.

“It will not alter our style of play in any shape or form and as far as we are concerned it’s will be just a different player in Gale’s position.”

The referee is James Child and the match, which kicks-off at 2.30pm, will be screened live by BBC TV.