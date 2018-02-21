Holbrook names Saints squad to take on Giants

Matty Lees is included in Saints’ initial 19-man squad for Friday’s game against Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 20-year-old former Rochdale Mayfield amateur, who made his senior debut for the club towards the back end of last season, replaces fellow forward Morgan Knowles.

Knowles was sent off in the victory over Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on February 10 and subsequently was given a four-match ban.He will alsomiss the fixtures with Salford Red Devils (h), Warrington Wolves (a) and Leeds Rhinos (h)

Justin Holbrook will select his 17 from:

1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 23. Ben Barba.

Rick Stone will choose his 17 from:

1. Jake Mamo, 2. Jermaine McGillvary, 4. Jordan Turner, 5. Aaron Murphy, 6. Lee Gaskell, 7. Danny Brough, 8. Seb Ikahihifo, 9. Kruise Leeming, 13. Ryan Hinchcliffe, 14. Dale Ferguson, 15. Jordan Rankin, 16. Oliver Roberts, 17. Ukuma Ta Ai, 18. Paul Clough, 19. Daniel Smith, 20. Adam Walne, 21. Adam O’Brien, 23. Darnell McIntosh, 25. Colton Roche.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and will be refereed by Liam Moore.