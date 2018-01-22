Holbrook happy with new signing Bentley

‘Keep your feet firmly planted on the ground.’

That will be the message from Saints’ head coach Justin Holbrook to the club’s only close season signing, James Bentley, after the former Bradford Bulls’ youngster plundered a hat-trick of tries in a 64-6 victory over Sheffield Eagles at Ruskin Sports Village on Saturday afternoon.

It was a dream start for the 21-year-old and while it was only a friendly, Holbrook thought Bentley ‘went well and looked dangerous.’

He added: “James has been training hard along with his team- mates and it was good to see him get a good hit out.”

Holbrook was also happy with the work out of a team which included experienced Super League campaigners and top-level Academy players.

“I was very happy with the performance and impressed with everyone who played,” he said.

“For our first friendly of the year, it went well and was a really good hit out.

“There were some really good signs. A few times we failed to execute the final pass but the boys showed some crisp hands on a lot of the plays which was good to see. We obviously defended well, too.

“The junior players went well, too, and I was particularly impressed with Kev Brown at full back.

“We’ll bring more senior boys on board for Friday’s home game against Leigh Centurions before Super League gets under way with a tough fixture against last year’s League Leaders’ Shield winners and Grand Final runners-up Castleford Tigers at the Totally Wicked Stadium.”

Saints’ tries : James Bentley (3), Dom Peyroux, Regan Grace, Jake Spedding, Adam Swift, John Hutchings, Josh Eaves, Chris Follin, Kyle Amor

Goals: Danny Richardson (6/7), Rob Fairclough (4/4 from 4).

Sheffield tries: Matty Fozard. Goals: Oscar Thomas (1 /1)