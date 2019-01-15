Historic twist to martial arts sessions in St Helens

Fancy taking up a new and unusual challenge in 2019 - then how about tackling Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA).



The group is run by Duncan McEvoy who holds sessions at Sutton Leisure Centre on Tuesday nights from 8pm to 10pm.

Duncan said: "HEMA Concepts is a new group dedicated to teaching good, grounded and effective fight skills in the tradition of the historical European fight masters.



"HEMA looks at the lost European martial arts and tries to re-create them. Think Game of Thrones but how it was really done.



"Our syllabus is designed to help students develop a good solid grounding in the relevant principles and skills with multiple historical weapons - and even none weapons like wrestling - which will help them progress in their martial studies.



"The syllabus is relevant for students at all levels and experience."

If you are interested in joining the session contact Duncan on 07717 546437 or e-mail mcevodf@yahoo.com