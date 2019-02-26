High school football team reached semi-finals of national tournament

Rainhill High School’s Boys Under 16s side is now just one step away from a place in the final of the English Schools Football Association’s Premier League Schools’ Cup.



The boys booked their place in the last four with a comprehensive 7-2 home defeat of Lincolnshire’s Priory Ruskin Academy.

Rainhill boys in action in the quarter finals

Priory had previously won away in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire as well as Lincolnshire, but were no match for a Rainhill side determined to go further in the competition than any side in the school’s history.

First half goals from Sean McGurk, Luke Gill and George Turner gave Rainhill a 3-1 half-time advantage, with Gill, McGurk (2) and Jared Harlock also finding the back of the net in a dominant second half display.

Team coach Yacine Rachi said: “We knew before the game Priory would be a tough game as you don’t get to this stage of the competition if you aren’t a good side.

"Despite the score line, we hadn’t played well in the first half and what pleases me most is the information given to the lads at half time was taken on board and we improved.

"It was a real squad effort today, and every sub getting on the pitch shows how much strength we have in depth as the quality and standard never dropped once.

"The lads have to believe, like I do, that we have the ability and determination to get to the schools first national football final.”

More than 500 schools entered the prestigious competition. In the semi-final Rainhill will travel to face either John Spence Community High School near Newcastle or Audenshaw School near Manchester.