Haydock will travel to face Oldham in Challenge Cup after draw confusion

Haydock were involved in a bizarre incident during the draw for the third round of Coral RL Challenge Cup which was staged in Coventry last night (Monday).



During the draw ball number 6 (Haydock) was incorrectly announced as number 9 (Lock Lane) and vice versa.

It was, however, agreed that the draw would be honoured as the balls were drawn out, not as they were read out for the integrity of the competition.

It now means that the Yickers will travel to Betfred Championship 1 club Oldham on the week end of March 9-10.

Neighbours Thatto Heath Crusaders will be at home to National Conference rivals Rochdale Mayfield.

Full draw: Keighley Cougars v Distington, Oldham v Haydock, Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield, Wigan St Judes v Lock Lane, Newcastle Thunder v West Wales Raiders, London Skolars v North Wales Crusaders, Hunslet v West Bowling, Workington Town v Siddal, York Acorn v Featherstone Lions, West Hull v Dewsbury Moor, Doncaster v Coventry Bears, Whitehaven v Wigan St Patricks.

Ties to be played on weekend of March 9-10.