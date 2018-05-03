Haydock go for National Cup final glory

Haydock will be hoping to create a piece of history on Sunday when they face West Hull at Post Office Road - the home of Featherstone Rovers - in the 2018 BARLA National Cup Final.

The Yickers, who play in the North West Men’s League, have never lifted the prestigious amateur cup competition trophy in their history and will start as underdogs against the Kingstone Press National Conference League Premiers in a match which kicks off at 2pm.

But they ousted much-fancied neighbours Thatto Heath Crusaders 41-14 in the semi-finals and coach Chris Smith, a former Saints and Castleford Tigers winger, will be looking for a repeat performance.

Admission is £5 (concessions £3, under 16s free).