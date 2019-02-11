Haydock and Thatto Heath await Challenge Cup draw after impressive second round wins

Haydock provided a big shock in the second round of the Coral Challenge Cup, defeating National Conference Division One side Normanton Knights 32-22 at Queen Elizabeth Drive.



The Yickers, who play three tiers below Knights in the North West Men's League, became the lowest-ranked side to reach the fourth round back in 2017, and are just one round away from repeating that feat this year.

Neighbours Thatto Heath Crusaders are also in the hat after a 36-6 home victory over fellow NCL Premier League rival Leigh Miners Rangers.

Coventry, the 2019 European City of Sport and a RLWC2021 host venue, will stage the draw tonight (Monday) at 6pm.

One of the city’s most historic buildings, St Mary’s Guildhall, will provide an impressive backdrop for the draw which will be shown live on the BBC Sport website.

It will be conducted by Coventry-born Para-athlete and 2018 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year, Kare Adenegan, who won silver and two bronzes at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, and is the current European Champion and T34 100m World Record holder.

Adenegan will be joined by David Moorcroft OBE, the Coventry-born former 5,000m world record holder, and former Chief Executive of UK Athletics.