Greenwood wants to see NRL stint through

Joe Greenwood is preparing for his second season in the NRL - scotching speculation that he is on the verge of returning home.

The former Saints’ second rower, who joined the Gold Coast Titans in a swap deal which led to Zeb Taia moving in the opposite direction last February, had been linked with a move to either Wigan Warriors or Hull KR where his elder brother, James, is on the playing staff.

Joe, 24, admitted there had been rumours where his future lay but he insisted:: “It’s my intention to play for the Titans - and that’s where I am at this moment in time.

“It’s always a good option to play with my brother, but I’ve got the opportunity out here and this is what I want to do.

“I’ve got this year and next year (at Gold Coast). It’s like, one and a half years left.

“I’m keen to see it out. It all depends but I’m happy where I am. We’ll see what happens.”

The forward scored four tries in 22 appearances during his debut NRL season but his hopes of making the England squad for the 2017 World Cup didn’t materialise.

“It was frustrating not making the cut,” Greenwood confessed.

“I went to the final against Australia in Brisbane and thought the boys did well but they couldn’t finish it off and get over the line.

“We’ll be pushing for it in the next four years and hopefully we can lift the trophy then.”

Whether Wayne Bennett will still be at the helm remains to be seen but Greenwood revealed that his own absence from the squad was due to the Aussie coach banking on tried and tested players.

“Wayne said he was going with more experienced players, but told me just to keep up what I was doing.

“I’ll just have to keep my head down, keep working hard and have a good season this year.

