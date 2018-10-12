Greenwood recalls Grand Final win with St Helens

Joe Greenwood is desperately seeking a second Grand Final winners’ ring this weekend when Wigan face Warrington.

Because he doesn’t feel the one he won with St Helens against the Warriors four years ago was properly earned!

“I was 18th man, after the game I walked up on the stage and they gave me a ring, and I thought: ‘That’ll do!’” the big second row acknowledged.

“I have it at home, I have a tiny man-cave with my shirts and awards and medals from over the years.

“You’re part of the team but I didn’t feel a part of it, if that makes sense.

“You tell yourself that you played in all those games during the year to help get them there, but I’ve not convinced myself.

“We won the League Leaders’ Shield too, but the Grand Final ... I think unless you’re on the field, you don’t feel a part of it.”

Greenwood arrived at the DW Stadium in mid-season from Gold Coast Titans, increasing the threat on the left side of the Warriors’ attack.

He’s made so much of an impact that fit-again Liam Farrell has played off the bench covering skipper Sean O’Loughlin, rather than reclaiming his customary second-row berth.

Recently called into Wayne Bennett’s England squad for Kiwi series, Greenwood admits he’s determined to hang on to his spot despite the intense competition.

“We’ve got a lot of world-class personnel,” he recognised. “I’ve taken that back-row spot and Faz has come back and done really well playing in the middle.

“My preferred spot is that left-side back row and I’m loving it.

“I work really well with George (Williams), Sarge (Dan Sarginson) and Tom Davies.

“We always do some extra work after training ... on the left side, we play what we see, and I think that’s why we’re doing so well.

“When we do game preview, we’ll look at video at who we’re facing that week and work on ways to break them down because each team defends differently.

“George is a great player all round, a great running half and he takes on the line and he’s playing with confidence.”

Greenwood also has added motivation to impress on Saturday – he follows the blue half of Manchester in football!

“My family will come and support me, my partner’s family, my mates – there are about 20 all coming,” he smiled.

“I’ve handed my form in for tickets. It’s that long, I probably won’t get paid next month – I’ll owe them money!”