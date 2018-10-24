Four St Helens players in England squad to face New Zealand

Four St Helens stars have been named in Wayne Bennett’s initial 19-man England squad to face New Zealand on Saturday.

Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival and Luke Thompson have been named for the first Test at the KCOM stadium in Hull.

England face the Kiwis in the first of their three match Test Series on Humberside at 2.30pm and the match will be shown live by the BBC.

Grand Final man of the match Stefan Ratchford is the biggest name to miss out.

The Warrington full-back misses out on a place to Sam Tomkins, who is back involved for the first time since 2014.

Bennett has selected 11 of the 17 players that were involved against the Kiwis in Denver last month, with Tom Johnstone also missing out.

Reece Lyne does not make the squad this time around, with Adam Milner and Joe Greenwood also sitting the first Test out.

Oliver Gildart could make his debut after he did not play against France as he was taking part in the Grand Final.

The squad is: John Bateman, George Burgess, Tom Burgess, Daryl Clark, Jake Connor, Oliver Gildart, James Graham, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Jermaine McGillvary, Richie Myler, Sean O’Loughlin, Mark Percival, Luke Thompson, Sam Tomkins, Elliot Whitehead, George Williams