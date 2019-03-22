Former St Helens star Ben Barba makes brief court appearance

Former Saints' star Ben Barba is expected to plead guilty to public nuisance offences, his lawyer says following a brief court appearance in Townsville Magistrates' Court.



Barba’s lawyer, Campbell MacCallum, told Australia Associated Press on Friday he requested the matters be transferred to Mackay Magistrates' Court on April 16 for a plea date.

Mr MacCallum said the adjournment would give Barba - last year's Steve Prescott Man of Steel - enough time to gather material for sentencing submissions and the 29-year-old now lived in Mackay.

Following the court appearance, Barba said he had 'never felt so free' when asked if he would try to return to professional football.

“Look mate, probably not, probably not,” he told media outside court.

“As I’ve said, as bad as the situation is. I’ve never felt so free that I can sort of get on with my life without the pressure of footy.”

He suggested he was on good terms with his partner and was on his way home to Mackay to pick up his children.

“The only way I can do now is move forward and get on with my life and obviously be a regular human being and enjoy my job,” he said.

He was charged with two counts of public nuisance following an incident at a Townsville casino on the Australia Day weekend.