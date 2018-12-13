Former St Helens RL player plans to 'rebuild iife' after jail term

A former St Helens rugby league player has spoken of how a stint in prison has helped him to start turning his life around.



Scott Moore, the former Saints, Castleford, Widnes, Huddersfield, Bradford, Wakefield and North Queenland Cowboys player, was put behind bars in March following an incident in 2016, in which he led police on a high-speed pursuit before being tasered six times.



Moore, 30, drove at speeds of over 100mph through a housing estate in Leigh, crashing into the wall of a house before the pursuit ended.



He then elbowed an officer in the face, enabling him to escape before eventually being caught, tasered and arrested by officers a short while later.



His jail term came at great cost to his career and private life, even making him miss the birth of his baby daughter. In fact, the first time he got to meet his newborn girl was when she was brought to visit him at HMP Risley.



Now, after his release, Moore told BBC Sport how he is rebuilding his life. Despite being on a nightly curfew, he revealed that he and partner Harriet were “good and solid and happy.”



He said: “We’re fine, I’m happy to be a dad, which was something I’d never really thought about.”



When asked what his life would be like if the shocking police chase hadn’t occurred, he said: “I’d probably still be at Wakefield, still with the same issues.



“I’d probably have ended up boozing a lot, trying to hide it and ended up worse. Who knows?



“I’ve just got to deal with it and take each day as it comes while rebuilding my life.”



The former England hooker has now been given the chance to resurrect his rugby league career with Rochdale.



Hornets chief executive Steve Kerr said: "While we acknowledge and understand the circumstances around why Scott has been away from the game, we are excited to have him with us in 2019 and believe we can provide him with the environment and opportunity to further his already impressive rugby league career.



"I have spoken with Scott on a number of occasions and, from the discussions we have had, I know he will be a great asset to us both on and off the field."



Moore began his career as a 16-year-old with St Helens and also played for London Broncos, Wakefield, Castleford, Widnes and Huddersfield, where he was named into the 2009 Super League Dream Team and played for England. He was playing for Bradford when his career came to a sudden halt in 2017.



"I'm over the moon to have signed at Rochdale and I'm really looking forward to getting back to normality." said Moore.





"I'm excited to link in with the boys and staff and I can't wait to see what 2019 brings."



Rochdale coach Carl Forster said: "Scott is a great capture for us. We've beaten off competition to bring him in and I'm delighted he's chosen us. "His quality is unquestionable and his experience will be huge. It's my job to get the best out of him and I'm confident I'll do that."