Former St Helens forward Mick Murphy dies aged 77

Mick Murphy, who played nearly 100 games for Saints between September 1972 and February 1975, has passed away at the age of 77.

Liverpool-born, he was a PE teacher in further education when he signed on the dotted lines at Knowsley Road from Barrow.

A strong running prop, he also possessed a delicate off-load. Mick scored just four tries for the Saints, half of which came in a game against Oldham on March 31, 1974.

In his last season, he helped St Helens to become champions before leaving towards the end of the season.

He had a distinguished playing career with clubs in England, Australia and France.

Starting his career in rugby union with Waterloo, he turned professional with Leigh in 1963 and then moved to Barrow in 1969 and St Helens in 1972, helping the club win the league championship in the 1974-75 campaign.

Switching to Bradford Northern for two seasons from 1975, he then moved abroad and spent much of the 1977 Australian season with New South Wales side Wagga Wagga.

On his return to Europe, he spent time in France with Tonneins XIII and St Jacques XIII. He then turned to club management and was part of a three-man consortium who rescued Huddersfield in 1988 when the club was heading for liquidation.

He also persuaded RL legend Alex Murphy to become coach, which led to a revival in the club’s fortunes.