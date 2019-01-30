Former St Helens coach Daniel Anderson returns to Rugby League

Daniel Anderson - Saints' most successful coach of the modern era - is set to return to the sport he loves and will be starting at the top with Sydney Roosters.



The Roosters, who face Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge on Sunday, February 17, have convinced the NRL Anderson deserves a reprieve following his deregistration for his role in the Eels’ salary cap scandal.

Anderson coached Saints during the 2005-2008 seasons, winning 57 of his 77 matches in charge and also helped the club pick up a host of trophies.

They included the World Club Challenge crown, the Super League title, the Challenge Cup, BBC Team of the Year and, in Anderson's case, the Coach of the Year.

An NRL spokesman said Anderson had been approved to join the Roosters – with some restrictions on his role – after two years out of the game.

It reunites him with Roosters' mentor Trent Robinson, the pair having spent time together at famed rugby league nursery St Gregory's College Campbelltown.

Anderson is considered one of the game’s most astute tacticians. He earned Dally M coach-of-the-year honours after guiding the Warriors to the 2002 decider and after his success in the UK, it prompted St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus to hail him the greatest coach in the club's history.