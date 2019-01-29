Former St Helens captain Jon Wilkin ready for Wolfpack challenge

Former Saints skipper Jon Wilkin, who is unquestionably Toronto Wolfpack's prize capture in the close season, insists he is not fazed by the Canadian club being quoted as 10/11 favourites to lift the Championship Grand Final this year and earn a place in Super League.



The 35-year-old back-rower – a Super League champion once and four-time Challenge Cup winner with St Helens – joined the Canadian big-timers this winter and having represented the club at the season launch at the De Grey Rooms in York, he will be back in the Minster city on Sunday (February 3) to make his debut in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Bootham Crescent.

Wilkin, who made a total of 424 appearance in 16 seasons at Saints and also scored 94 tries, told the Toronto club's website: “Bookies like to have favourites and underdogs. We will take whatever tag is given to us. It doesn’t matter really – sport is not sentimental like that.

“We’ve got a lot of new players and new combinations. At this time of year, anything can happen. Nobody is settled.”

On the key to success, he added: “Hard work trumps talent in rugby league. Talent doesn’t win you games. Hard work wins you games. You have to work harder than everyone else – forget talent.

“If you work harder then maybe the talent can show through, but hard work is the key.

“I’ve got a keen interest in all levels of the game,” he said when asked if he knew much about this division.

“I started in the Championship with Hull KR. and I’ve played at York before. Often in life things end where they started and this is the case here, going back to all the grounds I used to play at.

“Standards have improved no end. When I first played it was bottles of Bud and cigs in the showers. Things have moved on immensely since then.

“There’s been a massive influence from the top down, with professionalism really driving standards.

“When I came to Toronto, I was blown away by the physical preparation of the guys. There’s no difference in the physical side of it (between Super League and the Championship).

“The big challenge now is to be as skilful and consistent as the Super League clubs.”

The Wolfpack were denied a place in Super League when they lost to London in the Championship Grand Final, dubbed The Million Pound Game, last October.