Wigan Athletic takeover: Profiles of club's new owners

Wigan Athletics' new owners are International Entertainment Corporation ... but who are the people in charge at the company?



The International Entertainment Corporation announced today it was taking over Wigan Athletic.

Read more: Wigan Athletic takeover done - signed, sealed and delivered!

Read more: Wigan Athletic takeover: Who are the new owners?

Read more: Wigan Athletic takeover: David Sharpe steps down with emotional farewell



Here's what we know about the people in charge at IEC:

Dr Choi Chiu Fai Stanley - chairman

He joined the company as an executive director in May last year and appointment chair a month later. He boasted more than 20 years of experience in financial services and merger and acquisition projects. He is also the chairman of the Head and Shoulders Financial Group. His career in finance started after he studied at Wichita State University in America.

Zhang Yan Min - chief executive

Joined the company as an executive director in May last year and was appointed as the chief executive a month later. Like Dr Stanley, he has worked extensively in business and has more than 28 years experience. He was a general manager of Lloyd’s Register Industrial Technical Services.

Chan Chun Yiu Thomas - executive director

Joined the Company in February 2017. Mr Chan is the Group General Counsel of the Company and was appointed as an executive Director in July 2018. He obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1987, and the Postgraduate Certificate in Laws in 1988, both at the University of Hong Kong. He was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1990, and as a solicitor in the United Kingdom in 1991.