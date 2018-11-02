Wigan Athletic takeover: Everything we know so far

Wigan Athletic's takeover deal appears to completed - with the club being taken over by a Far East consortium.



The club has been with the family of Dave Whelan for the past 23 years.

But the club now seems to be on the cusp of new dawn.

Here's what we know so far:

- Chairman David Sharpe steps down with immediate effect.

- An extraordinary general meeting took place today where the takeover bid was voted on.

- The poll was always expected to be a mere formality and more than 99 per cent voted in favour of the deal.

- Prospective owners International Entertainment Corporation (IEC) are tabling a £22m bid for the club to the Whelan family.

- Latics are yet to make an official statement about the deal but Wigan Today understands the deal is all but done.

- Any buyout includes the DW Stadium, the Training Centre at Euxton, the club’s Academy home at Christopher Park and the site of the old ‘Sharpy’s’ restaurant next to the stadium.

- This weekend's home game against Leeds United will formally mark the handing over of power from the Whelan family to the new owners.

- IEC say club directors are expected to ratify the deal with days.