White strike earns Pilks victory at Chadderton

Pilks won 1-0 at Chadderton

Any thoughts that Pilks would still be suffering from a king-sized headache after their gut-wrenching exit from the FA Vase against AFC Liverpool on Sunday were dispelled last night (Wednesday) at the Falcon Fire Stadium.

Dave Tickle's side were a little too hot to handle in a contest which hung delicately on a knife-edge until new signing Jamie White settled the issue 15 minutes from time.

The goal also brought the Glassmen three precious points in the NWCL first division promotion race where current title favourites Bury FC head the table on goal difference only from Golcar United followed by Holker Old Boys and the Ruskin Drive outfit.

There was not much to choose between both teams in the first half but while their approach play looked full of potential, it wasn't matched by the finishing.

The best effort of the opening 45 minutes came from home striker Adam Dal, whose thunderous header smashed against the crossbar.

But fans in the 149-strong crowd had to wait until quarter of an hour from the final whistle to witness the first and only goal from White.

It had already been coming in a second half which Pilks held the upper hand and had previously made their intentions clear when being denied a goal for offside.

Teams - Chadderton: Sulaiman, Worrall, Richards, Schofield,Ashworth, Williams, Rutter,, Paulry, Dale, Russell, Sutcliffe. Subs: Clarke, Dean, Scholes, Battes, Knight.