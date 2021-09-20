Whitby Town end Cables' hopes of FA Cup run

Cables' dreams of progressing further in the FA Cup were ended by Whitby Town

Cables' dreams of progressing further in the money-spinning Emirates FA Cup were shattered for another 12 months at Hope Street on Saturday and they can't grumble in any way about the final outcome.

Whitby, who play at a slightly higher level of football than their opponents in the Northern Premier League set-up, stamped their authority on this second qualifying round tie from the early stages but stubborn defending by the hosts kept them at bay until just before half-time when Josh Macdonald steered the ball home from close range.

It couldn't have happened at a worse time for the Pesky Bulls and gave the north Yorkshire outfit a great boost going into the final 45 minutes.

However, there was little to choose between the two teams on the resumption but Whitby made their superiority tell, with late goals from Bradley Fewster (75 mins) and Marcus Giles (81 mins), leaving the Prescot fans in a near 500-strong crowd crestfallen.

Teams - Prescot: Michell Allen, Louis Sharp, Jorge Dwyer, Omar Ibrahim, Joshua Dobie, Daniel Murphy, MacKenzie O'Neill, Martyn Jackson, Lewis Buckley, Steve Tams, Alex McMilan,

Subs: Lloyd Dean, James McCulloch, Rodrigo Schmitdinger, Seydou Bamba, Liam Caddick Ethan Van-Aston.

Whitby Town: Shane Bland, Jameel Ible, Jassem Sukar, Priestley Griffiths, Lewis Ritson,Jonathan Burn, Josh McDonald, Lewis Hawkins, Jacob Hazel, Marcus Giles, Liam Cooke.

Subs: Daniel Rowe, Nathan Dyer, Adam Gell, Jake Hackett, Bradley Fewster, Coleby Shepherd

Cables can now concentrate on improving their 17th spot in the Northern Premier League west division.