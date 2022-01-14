Town and Cables ready for weekend action as Pilks new boss settles in

Steve Palfrey

Until. the Christmas period, Tickle had enjoyed an impressive run of success - steering the club to unchartered waters in the FA Vase and to fourth spot in the NWCL first division table but then the wheels fell off the bus.

Three successive league defeats, which resulted in the title chasers conceding no fewer than 12 goals, seems to be the straw that broke the camel's back and while departing boss Tickle said he was 'disappointed' by the club's decision he added: ''We are in a results based business and my time is up but at the same time I wish the club all the best in the future.''

He is replaced in the hot seat by ex-boss Steve Palfrey, known affectionately as Mr Pilkington, and who previously played a huge part in the club climbing the non-league ladder.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he will have the chance, if it's needed, to get to know his players better on the training pitch as the Glassmen don't have a league fixture this weekend.

Ground-sharing St Helens Town, however, will be in action tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain 14th-placed IlkleyTown (kick-off 3pm).

St Helens are still rooted at the foot of the table but have shown an improvement in form lately and three points are not out of the question.