Teams wanted for Soccer Sixes Sunday evening league
Due to high demand Soccer Sixes are recruiting more teams to participate in the Sunday night 6-a-side football league at St Cuthberts Catholic School 3G in St Helens.
And any teams that join will receive free registration and free kits.
Budding footballers, drinking pals, work colleagues or best mates are the order of the day in the league which is run by by Soccer Sixes who are the biggest FA affiliated provider of small sided football in the country, boasting more than 300 leagues throughout the UK.
The action takes place on Sunday evenings between 6pm-8pm and anyone over the age of 15 can take part.
Each week all teams will play an intense 40 minute match which will be officiated by a qualified FA referee. All equipment is provided and league winners will receive a paintballing
day out voucher and trophies and runners-up will be rewarded with trophies.
Spaces are limited and anyone who is interested should log onto www.soccersixes.net and complete an entry form or call Soccersixes on 07528 380 094 for more information.