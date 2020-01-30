St Helens youngsters receive kit boost from housebuilder

Young St Helens football players have scored a second round of sponsorship with Countryside as part of the leading homebuilder’s continued success at Abbotsfield, its latest collection of three and four-bedroom homes on Reginald Road.



The fresh round of sponsorship has seen the Parkdale Sidac FC under 12 team kitted out with new football strips, as well as the launch of a new ‘Most Improved Player’ trophy, gifted by Countryside and awarded to a deserving team member each week.

To celebrate the new deal, the under 12 team popped in at Abbotsfield.

The sponsorship package is the second to be gifted by Countryside to Parkdale Sidac FC following its donation of branded team jackets to the under 11s team in 2019, which launched Countryside’s support for St Helens’ largest junior football club.

Mark Hadfield, Managing Director of Countryside Merseyside & Cheshire West, commented: “Contributing to the local community is so important to us; we build new homes but we are always looking for new ways to support our neighbours and ensure our developments leave a positive legacy.

"Parkdale Sidac FC is such a fantastic football club and it’s extremely rewarding for us to be a part of its success, to make a difference to these young players and help the club continue to thrive.”

Mike Lynch, coach of the Rangers team, said: “We are so grateful for our new kits and really appreciate Countryside's support for our team.

"It makes a big difference to have the latest kits for the boys, especially at the rate they are growing! It's great to see businesses supporting the local community.”

Parkdale currently boasts 200 players of all abilities, as well as 35 coaching staff who support 14 football teams across the club weekly.

Teams are always on the lookout for more players and coaches so any interested football enthusiasts are encouraged to visit www.parkdalesidacfc.com for more details.

